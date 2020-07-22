609 AVE S CITRUS

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

FOR LEASE, 3 BD 2 BA REMODELED BEAUTY WITH CONTEMPORARY APPEAL! Situated on beautiful tree-lined Citrus Ave, this newly updated home is a breath of fresh air! With light-filled, fluid floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, Living room with fireplace and arched doorways, formal dining + small sunroom perfect for a home office, this home provides everything a renter desires. White kitchen with stainless steel appliances & large double doors leading to a sprawling backyard with built-in BBQ, Newly-tiled bathrooms with glass door shower, roomy BDs with built-in closets, and a washer/dryer with large overhead storage. Come see for yourself before it's grabbed up!