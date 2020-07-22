All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 609 AVE S CITRUS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
609 AVE S CITRUS
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

609 AVE S CITRUS

609 West Avenue S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

609 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA 93550

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
FOR LEASE, 3 BD 2 BA REMODELED BEAUTY WITH CONTEMPORARY APPEAL! Situated on beautiful tree-lined Citrus Ave, this newly updated home is a breath of fresh air! With light-filled, fluid floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, Living room with fireplace and arched doorways, formal dining + small sunroom perfect for a home office, this home provides everything a renter desires. White kitchen with stainless steel appliances & large double doors leading to a sprawling backyard with built-in BBQ, Newly-tiled bathrooms with glass door shower, roomy BDs with built-in closets, and a washer/dryer with large overhead storage. Come see for yourself before it's grabbed up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 AVE S CITRUS have any available units?
609 AVE S CITRUS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 609 AVE S CITRUS have?
Some of 609 AVE S CITRUS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 AVE S CITRUS currently offering any rent specials?
609 AVE S CITRUS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 AVE S CITRUS pet-friendly?
No, 609 AVE S CITRUS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 609 AVE S CITRUS offer parking?
Yes, 609 AVE S CITRUS offers parking.
Does 609 AVE S CITRUS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 AVE S CITRUS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 AVE S CITRUS have a pool?
No, 609 AVE S CITRUS does not have a pool.
Does 609 AVE S CITRUS have accessible units?
No, 609 AVE S CITRUS does not have accessible units.
Does 609 AVE S CITRUS have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 AVE S CITRUS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 AVE S CITRUS have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 AVE S CITRUS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons