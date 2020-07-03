All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

5142 Parkway Calabasas

5142 Parkway Calabasas · No Longer Available
Location

5142 Parkway Calabasas, Los Angeles County, CA 91302

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
EXCLUSIVE MEDITERRANEAN STYLE ESTATE! - Situated in the exclusive gated community of Hidden Hills West sits this extravagant Mediterranean style Estate of nearly 8000 square feet on an approximately two-acre lot boasting 180 degree panoramic views. This exquisitely secluded, gated, lit and bright Mediterranean Estate offers a large gourmet kitchen, grand formal living room and dining room, family room with fireplace, office/library, two spacious Master Suites with large walk-in closets and beautifully appointed baths along with four large secondary en-suite bedrooms, A downstairs maids/guest en-suite, seven and a half baths, each with its own private unique view of the surrounding hills and valleys. This one of a kind estate provides the ultimate entertainers dream yard with approximately 2500 square feet deck, four car garage plus additional parking for 10+ cars, expertly landscaped grounds, a private sparkling swimming pool with waterfalls, jacuzzi, magnificent outdoor kitchen/barbecue center, and an oversize fire pit with covered seating overlooking dazzling views across the city and mountain terraces. Located near the Commons of Calabasas, famous restaurants and shops, minutes from the Malibu coast, and within the award winning Las Virgenes school district.

(RLNE4866153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5142 Parkway Calabasas have any available units?
5142 Parkway Calabasas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 5142 Parkway Calabasas have?
Some of 5142 Parkway Calabasas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5142 Parkway Calabasas currently offering any rent specials?
5142 Parkway Calabasas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5142 Parkway Calabasas pet-friendly?
Yes, 5142 Parkway Calabasas is pet friendly.
Does 5142 Parkway Calabasas offer parking?
Yes, 5142 Parkway Calabasas offers parking.
Does 5142 Parkway Calabasas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5142 Parkway Calabasas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5142 Parkway Calabasas have a pool?
Yes, 5142 Parkway Calabasas has a pool.
Does 5142 Parkway Calabasas have accessible units?
No, 5142 Parkway Calabasas does not have accessible units.
Does 5142 Parkway Calabasas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5142 Parkway Calabasas has units with dishwashers.
Does 5142 Parkway Calabasas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5142 Parkway Calabasas has units with air conditioning.
