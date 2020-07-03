5142 Parkway Calabasas

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

EXCLUSIVE MEDITERRANEAN STYLE ESTATE! - Situated in the exclusive gated community of Hidden Hills West sits this extravagant Mediterranean style Estate of nearly 8000 square feet on an approximately two-acre lot boasting 180 degree panoramic views. This exquisitely secluded, gated, lit and bright Mediterranean Estate offers a large gourmet kitchen, grand formal living room and dining room, family room with fireplace, office/library, two spacious Master Suites with large walk-in closets and beautifully appointed baths along with four large secondary en-suite bedrooms, A downstairs maids/guest en-suite, seven and a half baths, each with its own private unique view of the surrounding hills and valleys. This one of a kind estate provides the ultimate entertainers dream yard with approximately 2500 square feet deck, four car garage plus additional parking for 10+ cars, expertly landscaped grounds, a private sparkling swimming pool with waterfalls, jacuzzi, magnificent outdoor kitchen/barbecue center, and an oversize fire pit with covered seating overlooking dazzling views across the city and mountain terraces. Located near the Commons of Calabasas, famous restaurants and shops, minutes from the Malibu coast, and within the award winning Las Virgenes school district.



