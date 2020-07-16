29432 Shannon Court

Amenities
This desirable neighborhood and spacious home will be move-in ready by July 1st 2020.
This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, spacious loft, laundry area, central A/C and heating system, 2 car attached garage, open floor plan with beautiful laminate floors throughout first floor, living room, family room with fireplace. 1st floor has 1 bedroom with full bathroom, light and bright kitchen features double oven, corian countertops, walk-in pantry, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Master suite bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with double sinks, separate glass shower enclosure and spa tub.
Backyard is very private and low maintenance.