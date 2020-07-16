29432 Shannon Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This desirable neighborhood and spacious home will be move-in ready by July 1st 2020.

This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, spacious loft, laundry area, central A/C and heating system, 2 car attached garage, open floor plan with beautiful laminate floors throughout first floor, living room, family room with fireplace. 1st floor has 1 bedroom with full bathroom, light and bright kitchen features double oven, corian countertops, walk-in pantry, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Master suite bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with double sinks, separate glass shower enclosure and spa tub.

Backyard is very private and low maintenance.