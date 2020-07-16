All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

29432 Shannon Court

29432 Sanon Court · (818) 304-2628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

29432 Sanon Court, Los Angeles County, CA 91387

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This desirable neighborhood and spacious home will be move-in ready by July 1st 2020.
This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, spacious loft, laundry area, central A/C and heating system, 2 car attached garage, open floor plan with beautiful laminate floors throughout first floor, living room, family room with fireplace. 1st floor has 1 bedroom with full bathroom, light and bright kitchen features double oven, corian countertops, walk-in pantry, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Master suite bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with double sinks, separate glass shower enclosure and spa tub.
Backyard is very private and low maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29432 Shannon Court have any available units?
29432 Shannon Court has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29432 Shannon Court have?
Some of 29432 Shannon Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29432 Shannon Court currently offering any rent specials?
29432 Shannon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29432 Shannon Court pet-friendly?
No, 29432 Shannon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 29432 Shannon Court offer parking?
Yes, 29432 Shannon Court offers parking.
Does 29432 Shannon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29432 Shannon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29432 Shannon Court have a pool?
No, 29432 Shannon Court does not have a pool.
Does 29432 Shannon Court have accessible units?
No, 29432 Shannon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 29432 Shannon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29432 Shannon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 29432 Shannon Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29432 Shannon Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 29432 Shannon Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

