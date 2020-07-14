Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool hot tub tennis court

29422 DAKOTAH COURT Available 09/17/19 Canyon Country Home with Four Bedrooms and Loft - Nicely upgraded four bedroom home in Canyon Country. A tiled entryway leads to the living room with river rock fireplace. The dining area opens to the living room and has a sliding glass door to the backyard with covered patio and lawn. The kitchen features granite counter tops, a center island and ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen appliances include: double oven, stove top, microwave and dishwasher. There is a half bathroom downstairs. Three guest bedrooms upstairs. Small loft upstairs with built in computer desk. Full guest bathroom with double sinks. The master bedroom has two walk in closets. Full master bathroom with double sinks, Jacuzzi bathtub and separate shower.



* Tenants will need to obtain Renters Insurance. Proof of insurance will be needed at lease signing.



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING



To schedule a viewing appointment, please call: Southern California Real Estate Management at (661) 255-7600 or email: leasing@screm.com. Application Fee of $30 per applicant. Rental Applications may be downloaded from www.screm.com. We have more homes available in the Santa Clarita area please visit our website at: www.screm.com * Valid Photo ID will be required upon sign-in at our office prior to viewing any of our properties with our leasing agents.



Directions: From SCREM office turn right on Valley Center. Turn left on Soledad. Turn left on Sierra Highway. Turn right onto Quinn. Turn right on Dakotah Court.



Directions are for Drive-By purposes only and scheduled appointments



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING



SECURITY DEPOSIT: 1 MONTHS RENT MINIMUM, 2 MONTHS RENT MAXIMUM



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2361518)