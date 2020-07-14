All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

29422 DAKOTAH COURT

29422 Dakotah Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29422 Dakotah Court, Los Angeles County, CA 91387

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
29422 DAKOTAH COURT Available 09/17/19 Canyon Country Home with Four Bedrooms and Loft - Nicely upgraded four bedroom home in Canyon Country. A tiled entryway leads to the living room with river rock fireplace. The dining area opens to the living room and has a sliding glass door to the backyard with covered patio and lawn. The kitchen features granite counter tops, a center island and ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen appliances include: double oven, stove top, microwave and dishwasher. There is a half bathroom downstairs. Three guest bedrooms upstairs. Small loft upstairs with built in computer desk. Full guest bathroom with double sinks. The master bedroom has two walk in closets. Full master bathroom with double sinks, Jacuzzi bathtub and separate shower.

* Tenants will need to obtain Renters Insurance. Proof of insurance will be needed at lease signing.

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING

To schedule a viewing appointment, please call: Southern California Real Estate Management at (661) 255-7600 or email: leasing@screm.com. Application Fee of $30 per applicant. Rental Applications may be downloaded from www.screm.com. We have more homes available in the Santa Clarita area please visit our website at: www.screm.com * Valid Photo ID will be required upon sign-in at our office prior to viewing any of our properties with our leasing agents.

Directions: From SCREM office turn right on Valley Center. Turn left on Soledad. Turn left on Sierra Highway. Turn right onto Quinn. Turn right on Dakotah Court.

Directions are for Drive-By purposes only and scheduled appointments

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING

SECURITY DEPOSIT: 1 MONTHS RENT MINIMUM, 2 MONTHS RENT MAXIMUM

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2361518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29422 DAKOTAH COURT have any available units?
29422 DAKOTAH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 29422 DAKOTAH COURT have?
Some of 29422 DAKOTAH COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29422 DAKOTAH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
29422 DAKOTAH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29422 DAKOTAH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 29422 DAKOTAH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 29422 DAKOTAH COURT offer parking?
No, 29422 DAKOTAH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 29422 DAKOTAH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29422 DAKOTAH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29422 DAKOTAH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 29422 DAKOTAH COURT has a pool.
Does 29422 DAKOTAH COURT have accessible units?
No, 29422 DAKOTAH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 29422 DAKOTAH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29422 DAKOTAH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 29422 DAKOTAH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 29422 DAKOTAH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
