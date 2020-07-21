All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

29148 Mission Trail Lane

29148 Mission Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

29148 Mission Trail Lane, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
VIEW home located in a very desirable location. You will love the curb appeal as you arrive at this home. A great street full of lots of children who love to play together in the neighborhood. Upon entry, you will see the living/sitting room & the high ceilings making this home feel open and airy. One bedroom & full bathroom are located on the first level. The formal dining room is close to the kitchen & the large family room/breakfast nook. The kitchen opens to the family room & boasts lots of space at both the breakfast bar & dining table. A great home for entertaining as the POOL SIZE backyard is just off of this great room. Upstairs you will not only find 3 more large bedrooms, but a huge loft perfect for hanging out with the family. In addition, you will find an office nook, making homework & paperwork easy. The master bedroom is huge & opens to a beautiful balcony that overlooks the city lights. His & hers sinks & a large walk in closet are attached to this large space. The other second floor bedrooms are very spacious & also share beautiful views. The laundry room is located on the second level for your convenience. The exclusive Tesoro clubhouse is available for your use. 2 large pools, a workout room. tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, an exclusive park and lovely lake make this neighborhood feel like you are always on vacation! Many amenities in the neighborhood as well as a wonderful elementary school and the middle school within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29148 Mission Trail Lane have any available units?
29148 Mission Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 29148 Mission Trail Lane have?
Some of 29148 Mission Trail Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29148 Mission Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29148 Mission Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29148 Mission Trail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29148 Mission Trail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 29148 Mission Trail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29148 Mission Trail Lane offers parking.
Does 29148 Mission Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29148 Mission Trail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29148 Mission Trail Lane have a pool?
Yes, 29148 Mission Trail Lane has a pool.
Does 29148 Mission Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 29148 Mission Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29148 Mission Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29148 Mission Trail Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 29148 Mission Trail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 29148 Mission Trail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
