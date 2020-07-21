29148 Mission Trail Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

VIEW home located in a very desirable location. You will love the curb appeal as you arrive at this home. A great street full of lots of children who love to play together in the neighborhood. Upon entry, you will see the living/sitting room & the high ceilings making this home feel open and airy. One bedroom & full bathroom are located on the first level. The formal dining room is close to the kitchen & the large family room/breakfast nook. The kitchen opens to the family room & boasts lots of space at both the breakfast bar & dining table. A great home for entertaining as the POOL SIZE backyard is just off of this great room. Upstairs you will not only find 3 more large bedrooms, but a huge loft perfect for hanging out with the family. In addition, you will find an office nook, making homework & paperwork easy. The master bedroom is huge & opens to a beautiful balcony that overlooks the city lights. His & hers sinks & a large walk in closet are attached to this large space. The other second floor bedrooms are very spacious & also share beautiful views. The laundry room is located on the second level for your convenience. The exclusive Tesoro clubhouse is available for your use. 2 large pools, a workout room. tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, an exclusive park and lovely lake make this neighborhood feel like you are always on vacation! Many amenities in the neighborhood as well as a wonderful elementary school and the middle school within walking distance.