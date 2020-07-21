All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

28596 Herrera Street

28596 North Herrera Street · No Longer Available
Location

28596 North Herrera Street, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of West Creek Drive and Vista Del Rio Drive in the West Creek Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1,440 sq. ft. of living space.

Available Now!

- Property Managed by Owner
- Small Dogs Considered
- Open Floor Plan
- Central AC/Heat
- Ceiling Fan
- Recessed Lighting
- Neutral Carpet
- Ceramic Tile Flooring
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Kitchen Open to Family Room
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Loft
- All Bedrooms Upstairs
- Double Master
- Walk-in Closet
- Upstairs Laundry Area
- Direct Access Garage
- Refrigerator - Not Warranted
- Community Pool/Spa
- Community Playground
- Community Clubhouse
- Community Basketball Court
- Community Park

Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5670356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28596 Herrera Street have any available units?
28596 Herrera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28596 Herrera Street have?
Some of 28596 Herrera Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28596 Herrera Street currently offering any rent specials?
28596 Herrera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28596 Herrera Street pet-friendly?
No, 28596 Herrera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 28596 Herrera Street offer parking?
Yes, 28596 Herrera Street offers parking.
Does 28596 Herrera Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28596 Herrera Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28596 Herrera Street have a pool?
Yes, 28596 Herrera Street has a pool.
Does 28596 Herrera Street have accessible units?
No, 28596 Herrera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28596 Herrera Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28596 Herrera Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28596 Herrera Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28596 Herrera Street has units with air conditioning.
