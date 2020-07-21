28596 Herrera Street

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

2 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of West Creek Drive and Vista Del Rio Drive in the West Creek Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1,440 sq. ft. of living space.



Available Now!



- Property Managed by Owner

- Small Dogs Considered

- Open Floor Plan

- Central AC/Heat

- Ceiling Fan

- Recessed Lighting

- Neutral Carpet

- Ceramic Tile Flooring

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Kitchen Open to Family Room

- Remodeled Kitchen

- Granite Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Loft

- All Bedrooms Upstairs

- Double Master

- Walk-in Closet

- Upstairs Laundry Area

- Direct Access Garage

- Refrigerator - Not Warranted

- Community Pool/Spa

- Community Playground

- Community Clubhouse

- Community Basketball Court

- Community Park



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5670356)