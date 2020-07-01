Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

28236 Clementine Drive Available 03/02/20 Short Term Lease or Month to Month 3 Bedroom Home for rent in Santa Clarita. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Golden Valley Road and Dedre Lane in the Citrus Grove Community of Santa Clarita. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1,764 sq. ft. of living space.



Available March 3rd.



- Short Term Lease/Month to Month

- Small dogs considered

- Open Floor Plan

- Central AC/Heat

- Recessed Lighting

- Fireplace

- Neutral Carpet

- Ceramic Tile Flooring

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Kitchen Open to Family Room

- Remodeled Kitchen

- Granite Countertops

- All Bedrooms Upstairs

- Walk-In Closet

- Patio

- 2 Car Attached Garage

- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted

- Refrigerator - Not Warranted

- Community Pool/Spa

- Gardener Services Included



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5516197)