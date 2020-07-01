All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

28236 Clementine Drive

28236 Clementine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28236 Clementine Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 91350

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
28236 Clementine Drive Available 03/02/20 Short Term Lease or Month to Month 3 Bedroom Home for rent in Santa Clarita. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Golden Valley Road and Dedre Lane in the Citrus Grove Community of Santa Clarita. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1,764 sq. ft. of living space.

Available March 3rd.

- Short Term Lease/Month to Month
- Small dogs considered
- Open Floor Plan
- Central AC/Heat
- Recessed Lighting
- Fireplace
- Neutral Carpet
- Ceramic Tile Flooring
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Kitchen Open to Family Room
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Granite Countertops
- All Bedrooms Upstairs
- Walk-In Closet
- Patio
- 2 Car Attached Garage
- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted
- Refrigerator - Not Warranted
- Community Pool/Spa
- Gardener Services Included

Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5516197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28236 Clementine Drive have any available units?
28236 Clementine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28236 Clementine Drive have?
Some of 28236 Clementine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28236 Clementine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28236 Clementine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28236 Clementine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28236 Clementine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 28236 Clementine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28236 Clementine Drive offers parking.
Does 28236 Clementine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28236 Clementine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28236 Clementine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28236 Clementine Drive has a pool.
Does 28236 Clementine Drive have accessible units?
No, 28236 Clementine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28236 Clementine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28236 Clementine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28236 Clementine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28236 Clementine Drive has units with air conditioning.
