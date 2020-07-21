All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:06 PM

28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1

28021 Dickason Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28021 Dickason Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This spacious town home is in the Cornerstone tract in Valencia. This home is quietly located toward the end of a cul-de-sac. Downstairs features upgraded laminate flooring, a bonus room that could be used as a separate living area, den, or office, a 3/4 bath and fireplace with electric starter. The kitchen and eating areas open to a private patio area for al fresco dining on beautiful evenings. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, a bonus area, new carpeting and a laundry room. This home is conveniently located close to shopping and schools and within a short walk to Valencia High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 have any available units?
28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 have?
Some of 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 offer parking?
No, 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 have a pool?
No, 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
