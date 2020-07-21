28021 Dickason Drive #95 - 1

Amenities

This spacious town home is in the Cornerstone tract in Valencia. This home is quietly located toward the end of a cul-de-sac. Downstairs features upgraded laminate flooring, a bonus room that could be used as a separate living area, den, or office, a 3/4 bath and fireplace with electric starter. The kitchen and eating areas open to a private patio area for al fresco dining on beautiful evenings. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, a bonus area, new carpeting and a laundry room. This home is conveniently located close to shopping and schools and within a short walk to Valencia High School.