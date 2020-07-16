26046 Mulholland

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach. A quaint private road and driveway brings you to this quiet Oasis with magnificent views overlooking Malibu State Park/canyon; of which the backyard pool, spa and BBQ patio overlook. Hiking & horse trails leave right from the property, no gym required. This private home has an amazing cool climate during the hottest of months, really incredible weather. This is like living in your own private park. The home has a 1600 foot wrap around porch and large double wide French doors all around that make it perfect for entertaining. Come out and FEEL the serene beauty of this very private home. Large Master Suite with fireplace and sitting room. Upstairs laundry, tall ceilings, views from all windows. Lots of parking & horses are allowed. For Lease Furnished or Unfurnished.