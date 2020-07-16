All apartments in Los Angeles County
26046 Mulholland
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

26046 Mulholland

26046 Mulholland Highway · (818) 359-3995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

26046 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA 91302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3219 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach. A quaint private road and driveway brings you to this quiet Oasis with magnificent views overlooking Malibu State Park/canyon; of which the backyard pool, spa and BBQ patio overlook. Hiking & horse trails leave right from the property, no gym required. This private home has an amazing cool climate during the hottest of months, really incredible weather. This is like living in your own private park. The home has a 1600 foot wrap around porch and large double wide French doors all around that make it perfect for entertaining. Come out and FEEL the serene beauty of this very private home. Large Master Suite with fireplace and sitting room. Upstairs laundry, tall ceilings, views from all windows. Lots of parking & horses are allowed. For Lease Furnished or Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26046 Mulholland have any available units?
26046 Mulholland has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26046 Mulholland have?
Some of 26046 Mulholland's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26046 Mulholland currently offering any rent specials?
26046 Mulholland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26046 Mulholland pet-friendly?
No, 26046 Mulholland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 26046 Mulholland offer parking?
Yes, 26046 Mulholland offers parking.
Does 26046 Mulholland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26046 Mulholland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26046 Mulholland have a pool?
Yes, 26046 Mulholland has a pool.
Does 26046 Mulholland have accessible units?
No, 26046 Mulholland does not have accessible units.
Does 26046 Mulholland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26046 Mulholland has units with dishwashers.
Does 26046 Mulholland have units with air conditioning?
No, 26046 Mulholland does not have units with air conditioning.
