23532 Ehlers Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

23532 Ehlers Drive

23532 Ehlers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23532 Ehlers Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 91311

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this hillside home located in the Lake Manor neighborhood of Chatsworth. Every window offers stunning mountain and valley views in this completely remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath home. Everything in the house is new A-Z, including new roofing, new smooth stucco, and all new windows. The double door entry opens to the completely open floorplan with stone fireplace in the entry, vaulted ceilings, built-in sound system, and recessed lighting throughout. The modern kitchen features a large center island, stainless steel appliance, and white shaker cabinets. The spacious living room boasts large picture window and large, 4-panel sliding glass doors that provide excellent views and lead to the glass-surround, wrap-around deck. The home features 3 bedrooms, including a master with sliding glass doors to an outdoor deck and en-suite bathroom featuring a floating vanity and glass surround shower with ultra-modern fixtures. There are two more baths and a detached, oversized 2-car garage that can easily be converted to an ADU. A MUST SEE!!! Property consists of 6 parcels - all of which total 12,079 sf lot size. APN's included: 2006-013-029, 2006-013-028, 2006-013-027, 2006-013-026, 2006-015-012, 2006-015-011. Adjoining land to east of property can be purchased for an additional $89,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23532 Ehlers Drive have any available units?
23532 Ehlers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 23532 Ehlers Drive have?
Some of 23532 Ehlers Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23532 Ehlers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23532 Ehlers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23532 Ehlers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23532 Ehlers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 23532 Ehlers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23532 Ehlers Drive offers parking.
Does 23532 Ehlers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23532 Ehlers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23532 Ehlers Drive have a pool?
No, 23532 Ehlers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23532 Ehlers Drive have accessible units?
No, 23532 Ehlers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23532 Ehlers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23532 Ehlers Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23532 Ehlers Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23532 Ehlers Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
