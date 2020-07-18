23532 Ehlers Drive

Amenities
Welcome to this hillside home located in the Lake Manor neighborhood of Chatsworth. Every window offers stunning mountain and valley views in this completely remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath home. Everything in the house is new A-Z, including new roofing, new smooth stucco, and all new windows. The double door entry opens to the completely open floorplan with stone fireplace in the entry, vaulted ceilings, built-in sound system, and recessed lighting throughout. The modern kitchen features a large center island, stainless steel appliance, and white shaker cabinets. The spacious living room boasts large picture window and large, 4-panel sliding glass doors that provide excellent views and lead to the glass-surround, wrap-around deck. The home features 3 bedrooms, including a master with sliding glass doors to an outdoor deck and en-suite bathroom featuring a floating vanity and glass surround shower with ultra-modern fixtures. There are two more baths and a detached, oversized 2-car garage that can easily be converted to an ADU. A MUST SEE!!! Property consists of 6 parcels - all of which total 12,079 sf lot size. APN's included: 2006-013-029, 2006-013-028, 2006-013-027, 2006-013-026, 2006-015-012, 2006-015-011. Adjoining land to east of property can be purchased for an additional $89,000.