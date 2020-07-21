21304 Mayan Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home in the Hills of Chatsworth - Property Id: 141354



Beautiful custom home. Open-Concept floor plan. Maple hardwood floors with walnut inlay downstairs. All white kitchen with large marble island. Built-in pantry with desk in the kitchen. Separate office with built-in modern desk and built-in filing cabinets. Two wood burning fireplaces - one downstairs in the great room and the other is a see-through fireplace looking into the master bathroom. Three bedrooms upstairs with gym- which includes a professional treadmill. Laundry shoot upstairs - no lugging laundry downstairs. Fenced in concrete dog run with electronic collar that automatically lets only your dog enter the house on west side of house. Beautiful fully decked backyard with gorgeous natural rock waterfall. Freeway close yet mountain secluded. Detached 400 sq.' garage with space to accommodate 2 cars. Driveway can also accommodate 2 -3 extra cars. Gardener and waterfall maintenance included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141354p

Property Id 141354



(RLNE5067049)