Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

21304 Mayan Drive

21304 Mayan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21304 Mayan Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 91311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in the Hills of Chatsworth - Property Id: 141354

Beautiful custom home. Open-Concept floor plan. Maple hardwood floors with walnut inlay downstairs. All white kitchen with large marble island. Built-in pantry with desk in the kitchen. Separate office with built-in modern desk and built-in filing cabinets. Two wood burning fireplaces - one downstairs in the great room and the other is a see-through fireplace looking into the master bathroom. Three bedrooms upstairs with gym- which includes a professional treadmill. Laundry shoot upstairs - no lugging laundry downstairs. Fenced in concrete dog run with electronic collar that automatically lets only your dog enter the house on west side of house. Beautiful fully decked backyard with gorgeous natural rock waterfall. Freeway close yet mountain secluded. Detached 400 sq.' garage with space to accommodate 2 cars. Driveway can also accommodate 2 -3 extra cars. Gardener and waterfall maintenance included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141354p
Property Id 141354

(RLNE5067049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21304 Mayan Drive have any available units?
21304 Mayan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 21304 Mayan Drive have?
Some of 21304 Mayan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21304 Mayan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21304 Mayan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21304 Mayan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21304 Mayan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21304 Mayan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21304 Mayan Drive offers parking.
Does 21304 Mayan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21304 Mayan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21304 Mayan Drive have a pool?
No, 21304 Mayan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21304 Mayan Drive have accessible units?
No, 21304 Mayan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21304 Mayan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21304 Mayan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21304 Mayan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21304 Mayan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
