Los Angeles County, CA
2033 CORRAL CANYON Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2033 CORRAL CANYON Road

2033 Corral Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

2033 Corral Canyon Road, Los Angeles County, CA 90265

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
A Fabulous find, this Rustic and Historic Cabin-Type detached home is detailed with modern amenities in a tranquil, park-like setting with small, quaint patios attached front & back, that epitomizes "Old Malibu" charm. This property offers an incredibly peaceful, quiet, private environment yet situated within a friendly neighborhood. Private garden views from within, and ocean views from the many common areas on the property. Lease includes water, electric, internet, trash, & one designated parking spot. Just minutes drive to sandy beaches, hiking & biking trails, restaurants, bars, & shopping. Don't miss this incredible opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road have any available units?
2033 CORRAL CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road have?
Some of 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
2033 CORRAL CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road have a pool?
No, 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road does not have a pool.
Does 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2033 CORRAL CANYON Road does not have units with air conditioning.
