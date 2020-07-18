2033 CORRAL CANYON Road

Amenities

A Fabulous find, this Rustic and Historic Cabin-Type detached home is detailed with modern amenities in a tranquil, park-like setting with small, quaint patios attached front & back, that epitomizes "Old Malibu" charm. This property offers an incredibly peaceful, quiet, private environment yet situated within a friendly neighborhood. Private garden views from within, and ocean views from the many common areas on the property. Lease includes water, electric, internet, trash, & one designated parking spot. Just minutes drive to sandy beaches, hiking & biking trails, restaurants, bars, & shopping. Don't miss this incredible opportunity!