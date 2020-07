Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving bbq/grill carport conference room game room internet access media room pool table shuffle board

At Pacific Place Apartments, live the luxurious Los Angeles lifestyle where the city meets the surf. Whether you prefer the relaxed pace of the South Bay beach communities or the energy and excitement of Santa Monica and West LA, at Pacific Place you can experience the best of both worlds. Live in the center of all that Los Angeles has to offer. Pacific Place has a variety of studios, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes. All floor plans are available with lofts and 24 ft ceilings. Conveniently located near LAX, Manhattan Beach and Marina del Rey. Enjoy urban luxury living with a relaxed coastal vibe.