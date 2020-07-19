Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
17419 Dove Willow Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17419 Dove Willow Street
17419 Dove Willow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17419 Dove Willow Street, Los Angeles County, CA 91387
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please contact Sharon Garay at 661-860-8086 for showing. There is a required 2 hour notice for the tenant. Please do not disturb tenant>
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17419 Dove Willow Street have any available units?
17419 Dove Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles County, CA
.
Is 17419 Dove Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
17419 Dove Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17419 Dove Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 17419 Dove Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County
.
Does 17419 Dove Willow Street offer parking?
No, 17419 Dove Willow Street does not offer parking.
Does 17419 Dove Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17419 Dove Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17419 Dove Willow Street have a pool?
No, 17419 Dove Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 17419 Dove Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 17419 Dove Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17419 Dove Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17419 Dove Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17419 Dove Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17419 Dove Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
