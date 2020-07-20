12408 South HAMMACK Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace media room range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Welcome to the lowest 3 bedroom on the Westside. A clean 2 Story Del Rey home with an extra large master bedroom upstairs, plus additional office area, a fireplace and views. Brand new 2019 kitchen, floors and paint and a nice sized, private outdoor space for you to relax and make your own. Two bedrooms down stairs with a bathroom in the middle. The upstairs master bedroom has ocean breezes and a large full bathroom w a sit down shower and separate tub, surrounded by a rock wall, like you're in a cool cave. Also a large balcony with views. Off street, tandem parking for 2-3. Just a couple blocks to Playa Vista shops, restaurants and theaters.