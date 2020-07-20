All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:34 AM

12408 South HAMMACK Avenue

12408 Hammack St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12408 Hammack St, Los Angeles County, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Welcome to the lowest 3 bedroom on the Westside. A clean 2 Story Del Rey home with an extra large master bedroom upstairs, plus additional office area, a fireplace and views. Brand new 2019 kitchen, floors and paint and a nice sized, private outdoor space for you to relax and make your own. Two bedrooms down stairs with a bathroom in the middle. The upstairs master bedroom has ocean breezes and a large full bathroom w a sit down shower and separate tub, surrounded by a rock wall, like you're in a cool cave. Also a large balcony with views. Off street, tandem parking for 2-3. Just a couple blocks to Playa Vista shops, restaurants and theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue have any available units?
12408 South HAMMACK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue have?
Some of 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12408 South HAMMACK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue offers parking.
Does 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue have a pool?
No, 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12408 South HAMMACK Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
