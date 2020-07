Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking pool bbq/grill garage

Soft Loft in the heart of South Park at the Elleven Lofts building. One of the largest one-bedroom open loft floor plans in the building. The condo is elegantly furnished. Stainless kitchen, plenty of storage, washer/dryer inside, and bamboo floors. Great building with pool, doorman, and barbecue area. One parking space included, close to everything. Walk to LA Live, Whole Foods, Staples, and much more. Available furnished or unfurnished.