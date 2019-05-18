4682 Katella Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Los Alamitos Home For Lease - Charming Los Alamitos home on a large lot. 3 bedrooms 1 bath room, and large enclosed patio with direct access to the two-car garage. Several mature fruit line the back yard. Walking distance to multiple shopping stores and much more. Central Heat and Central A/C. Owner pays for lawn care. Will consider 1 dog with an increased deposit, weight and breed restrictions apply. Tenant to provide their own appliances. Shown by appointment only



(RLNE4844507)