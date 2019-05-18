All apartments in Los Alamitos
4682 Katella Ave

4682 Katella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4682 Katella Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Carrier Row

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Los Alamitos Home For Lease - Charming Los Alamitos home on a large lot. 3 bedrooms 1 bath room, and large enclosed patio with direct access to the two-car garage. Several mature fruit line the back yard. Walking distance to multiple shopping stores and much more. Central Heat and Central A/C. Owner pays for lawn care. Will consider 1 dog with an increased deposit, weight and breed restrictions apply. Tenant to provide their own appliances. Shown by appointment only

(RLNE4844507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

