Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2968 Claremore Lane Available 08/28/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Gated Home in Los Alamitos School District! - This Beautiful Townhouse is located in the Bungalows, a private, gated community featuring luxury homes in a lushly landscaped setting, boasting a large pool, spa, lounge deck and small park area. 2968 Claremore is ideally located on the edge of the of the community, offering a more private setting facing the greenbelt and small park area. The home has been meticulously maintained and features a large main living area with 10 foot ceilings, a fireplace, and direct access to the ground floor patio area. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a stove, microwave oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, and is connected to the living room via breakfast bar and dining area. All three bedrooms are spacious and feature 9 ft ceilings, with the master bedroom having an en-suite bathroom, a large walk-in closet and a private patio. There is a laundry room on the 2nd floor that includes a front load washer/dryer and the two additional bedrooms share a full bath.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Julieanne at (714) 348-0469, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE4337958)