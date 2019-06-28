All apartments in Los Alamitos
Los Alamitos, CA
2968 Claremore Lane
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

2968 Claremore Lane

2968 Claremore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2968 Claremore Lane, Los Alamitos, CA 90815
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2968 Claremore Lane Available 08/28/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Gated Home in Los Alamitos School District! - This Beautiful Townhouse is located in the Bungalows, a private, gated community featuring luxury homes in a lushly landscaped setting, boasting a large pool, spa, lounge deck and small park area. 2968 Claremore is ideally located on the edge of the of the community, offering a more private setting facing the greenbelt and small park area. The home has been meticulously maintained and features a large main living area with 10 foot ceilings, a fireplace, and direct access to the ground floor patio area. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a stove, microwave oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, and is connected to the living room via breakfast bar and dining area. All three bedrooms are spacious and feature 9 ft ceilings, with the master bedroom having an en-suite bathroom, a large walk-in closet and a private patio. There is a laundry room on the 2nd floor that includes a front load washer/dryer and the two additional bedrooms share a full bath.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Julieanne at (714) 348-0469, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4337958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2968 Claremore Lane have any available units?
2968 Claremore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 2968 Claremore Lane have?
Some of 2968 Claremore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2968 Claremore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2968 Claremore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2968 Claremore Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2968 Claremore Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2968 Claremore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2968 Claremore Lane offers parking.
Does 2968 Claremore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2968 Claremore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2968 Claremore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2968 Claremore Lane has a pool.
Does 2968 Claremore Lane have accessible units?
No, 2968 Claremore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2968 Claremore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2968 Claremore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2968 Claremore Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2968 Claremore Lane has units with air conditioning.
