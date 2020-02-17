2916 Claremore Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Rarely available end unit with oversized two car garage in the exclusive "Bungalows" community! Located on the border of Los Alamitos & Long Beach this immaculate 2 bedroom/2.5 bath property is a must see for anyone looking to lease in the area. Unit has laminate flooring throughout, and new carpeting in both living room & bedrooms. Entry level features vented laundry room with washer & gas dryer hookups and garage access. Main floor is host to spacious living area w/fireplace & adjacent balcony accessible by sliding glass door. Living room opens to kitchen, which is appointed w/stainless steel appliances (cook-top, oven & brand-new dishwasher), refrigerator and A LOT of cabinet space/storage; including over-sized pantry. Main floor is also host to a powder room for general resident/guest use. Both bedrooms are upstairs & have attached full baths; Master w/oversized soaking tub & shower, dual sinks & walk-in closet ... guest bath has shower in tub & ample cabinet space for linens/vanity items. Additional features include: Central Air Conditioning & Heating, smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, fire detection/sprinkler system. Complex features: heated in-ground pool and spa, security gate, secured mail area and plenty of guest parking throughout complex. Los Alamitos Unified School District.