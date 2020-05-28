26110 Cayuga Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BETTER THAN NEW!! Completely remodeled through out this unit is simply beautiful! Brand new plumbing, electrical, tankless water heater, AC unit and windows. Gorgeous kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, laundry machines lovely window opens up to great views. Great hardwood like floors, crown moldings and fresh paint through out. Stunning bathroom with new features and designer's stone work. One car covered parking. Laundry inside. Property is bright and light yet very private. Small 6 unit gated building with shared backyard. Enjoy superior location close to everything. Great area of Lomita Pines provides for friendly and safe environment and easy access to major transportation, great dining and shopping, parks and recreation.