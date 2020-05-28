All apartments in Lomita
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:54 AM

26110 Cayuga Avenue

26110 Cayuga Avenue · (310) 378-9494
Location

26110 Cayuga Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BETTER THAN NEW!! Completely remodeled through out this unit is simply beautiful! Brand new plumbing, electrical, tankless water heater, AC unit and windows. Gorgeous kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, laundry machines lovely window opens up to great views. Great hardwood like floors, crown moldings and fresh paint through out. Stunning bathroom with new features and designer's stone work. One car covered parking. Laundry inside. Property is bright and light yet very private. Small 6 unit gated building with shared backyard. Enjoy superior location close to everything. Great area of Lomita Pines provides for friendly and safe environment and easy access to major transportation, great dining and shopping, parks and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26110 Cayuga Avenue have any available units?
26110 Cayuga Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26110 Cayuga Avenue have?
Some of 26110 Cayuga Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26110 Cayuga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26110 Cayuga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26110 Cayuga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26110 Cayuga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 26110 Cayuga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26110 Cayuga Avenue offers parking.
Does 26110 Cayuga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26110 Cayuga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26110 Cayuga Avenue have a pool?
No, 26110 Cayuga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26110 Cayuga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26110 Cayuga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26110 Cayuga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 26110 Cayuga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26110 Cayuga Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26110 Cayuga Avenue has units with air conditioning.
