Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:56 PM

Harborview

Open Now until 6pm
1286 W Capitol Dr · (949) 799-3731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now Offering the month of May Free
Location

1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-104 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit J-201 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harborview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
online portal
trash valet
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule a Self-Guided Tour? Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $500 for all floor plans
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per dog, $35 per cat
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply: Alaskian Mala Mute, Belgian Malinois, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky Breeds, Pit Bull Breeds, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Covered lot. All floor plans get two covered parking spaces. Additional spaces available for rent at $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harborview have any available units?
Harborview has 2 units available starting at $2,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Harborview have?
Some of Harborview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harborview currently offering any rent specials?
Harborview is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering the month of May Free
Is Harborview pet-friendly?
Yes, Harborview is pet friendly.
Does Harborview offer parking?
Yes, Harborview offers parking.
Does Harborview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harborview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harborview have a pool?
Yes, Harborview has a pool.
Does Harborview have accessible units?
No, Harborview does not have accessible units.
Does Harborview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harborview has units with dishwashers.
Does Harborview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Harborview has units with air conditioning.
