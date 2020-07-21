Harborview

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $500 for all floor plans
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per dog, $35 per cat
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply: Alaskian Mala Mute, Belgian Malinois, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky Breeds, Pit Bull Breeds, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid.