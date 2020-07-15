All apartments in Lomita
Last updated June 20 2020 at 4:59 PM

25843 Eshelman Avenue

25843 Eshelman Avenue · (310) 774-1666
Location

25843 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1482 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious, bright, and quiet townhouse in charming Lomita. Enter through the double doors into an open living room with cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen adjacent to dining room. Sliding doors lead you to a private enclosed garden yard great for relaxing or spending time with family and friends. Upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a hallway bathroom great for family, guests, or office space. This friendly home boasts brand new air-conditioning, laminate flooring, hardwood flooring, inside laundry room, ceiling fans, and ample storage space. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse feels like a single family home complete with attached two-car garage. Located near restaurants, shopping, and downtown Lomita. Minutes to neighboring Torrance with additional shopping and dining. A quick drive to Palos Verdes. Easy and convenient access to parks, beaches, and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25843 Eshelman Avenue have any available units?
25843 Eshelman Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25843 Eshelman Avenue have?
Some of 25843 Eshelman Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25843 Eshelman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25843 Eshelman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25843 Eshelman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25843 Eshelman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 25843 Eshelman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25843 Eshelman Avenue offers parking.
Does 25843 Eshelman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25843 Eshelman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25843 Eshelman Avenue have a pool?
No, 25843 Eshelman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25843 Eshelman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25843 Eshelman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25843 Eshelman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25843 Eshelman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25843 Eshelman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25843 Eshelman Avenue has units with air conditioning.
