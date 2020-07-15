25843 Eshelman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious, bright, and quiet townhouse in charming Lomita. Enter through the double doors into an open living room with cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen adjacent to dining room. Sliding doors lead you to a private enclosed garden yard great for relaxing or spending time with family and friends. Upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a hallway bathroom great for family, guests, or office space. This friendly home boasts brand new air-conditioning, laminate flooring, hardwood flooring, inside laundry room, ceiling fans, and ample storage space. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse feels like a single family home complete with attached two-car garage. Located near restaurants, shopping, and downtown Lomita. Minutes to neighboring Torrance with additional shopping and dining. A quick drive to Palos Verdes. Easy and convenient access to parks, beaches, and freeway.