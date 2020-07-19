All apartments in Lomita
25042 Oak Street

25042 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

25042 Oak Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a60c9750a8 ---- Beautifully remodeled unit! Unit has new luxury waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout and new carpet in bedrooms with each bedroom having a ceiling fan. Dining area adjacent to kitchen with ceiling fan. Spacious living room with sliding glass door to private patio. All bedrooms have new carpet and ceiling fans. Tub in hallway bathroom has been reglazed, and shower in master has been reglazed, and both have new lights and mirror. New 2" horizontal blinds have been installed for all windows. The grounds are well maintained and even has a yard with a playground and half basketball court. Building pays for the water, trash, and gardener. This won't Last! Pictures are that of a similiar same size unit. Apply via www.jamico.com. Sorry, no pets. Professionally Management Property in a quiet friendly neighborhood with well maintained apartment complex. 2 Inch Horizontal Blinds 4 Inch Base Boards Cable Available Ceramic Floor Gardener Laundry New Carpet Shower Doors Stove Top Vinyl Planks Walk In Closets Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25042 Oak Street have any available units?
25042 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 25042 Oak Street have?
Some of 25042 Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25042 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
25042 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25042 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 25042 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 25042 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 25042 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 25042 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25042 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25042 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 25042 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 25042 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 25042 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25042 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25042 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25042 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25042 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
