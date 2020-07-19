25042 Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground

Beautifully remodeled unit! Unit has new luxury waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout and new carpet in bedrooms with each bedroom having a ceiling fan. Dining area adjacent to kitchen with ceiling fan. Spacious living room with sliding glass door to private patio. All bedrooms have new carpet and ceiling fans. Tub in hallway bathroom has been reglazed, and shower in master has been reglazed, and both have new lights and mirror. New 2" horizontal blinds have been installed for all windows. The grounds are well maintained and even has a yard with a playground and half basketball court. Building pays for the water, trash, and gardener. This won't Last! Pictures are that of a similiar same size unit. Apply via www.jamico.com. Sorry, no pets. Professionally Management Property in a quiet friendly neighborhood with well maintained apartment complex. 2 Inch Horizontal Blinds 4 Inch Base Boards Cable Available Ceramic Floor Gardener Laundry New Carpet Shower Doors Stove Top Vinyl Planks Walk In Closets Water & Trash