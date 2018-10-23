2022 Allbrook Street

Amenities

You will love this delightful single family home, it is 1,500 square ft. & sits on a 7,758 square foot lot, features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms & was built in 1959. With lots of character this house is situated in a cul-de-sac and is a friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools not more then 5 miles away with popular restaurants and shopping near by. In the beautiful city of Lomita it features many upgrades... re-finished original hardwood floors (through-out), new fresh paint, granite kitchen counter tops, new dining room floor, upgraded electrical panel with wiring, light fixtures/outlets and hardware through-out. In addition, this house is equipped with washer dryer hook-ups, or a dryer to use, cook top, built-in oven, refrigerator, enclosed back yard, and a large two car garage & plenty of storage. Ready for immediate move in Please call (310) 831-0123 & ask for Christina or Gaby to get more information. This home is on a self showing feature. All you have to do is register on harborpm.com and you can view it today!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.