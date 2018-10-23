All apartments in Lomita
Find more places like 2022 Allbrook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lomita, CA
/
2022 Allbrook Street
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

2022 Allbrook Street

2022 Allbrook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lomita
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2022 Allbrook Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this delightful single family home, it is 1,500 square ft. & sits on a 7,758 square foot lot, features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms & was built in 1959. With lots of character this house is situated in a cul-de-sac and is a friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools not more then 5 miles away with popular restaurants and shopping near by. In the beautiful city of Lomita it features many upgrades... re-finished original hardwood floors (through-out), new fresh paint, granite kitchen counter tops, new dining room floor, upgraded electrical panel with wiring, light fixtures/outlets and hardware through-out. In addition, this house is equipped with washer dryer hook-ups, or a dryer to use, cook top, built-in oven, refrigerator, enclosed back yard, and a large two car garage & plenty of storage. Ready for immediate move in Please call (310) 831-0123 & ask for Christina or Gaby to get more information. This home is on a self showing feature. All you have to do is register on harborpm.com and you can view it today!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Allbrook Street have any available units?
2022 Allbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 2022 Allbrook Street have?
Some of 2022 Allbrook Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Allbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Allbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Allbrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Allbrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 2022 Allbrook Street offer parking?
Yes, 2022 Allbrook Street offers parking.
Does 2022 Allbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Allbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Allbrook Street have a pool?
No, 2022 Allbrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Allbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 2022 Allbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Allbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Allbrook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 Allbrook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 Allbrook Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St
Lomita, CA 90731
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue
Lomita, CA 90717

Similar Pages

Lomita 1 BedroomsLomita 2 Bedrooms
Lomita Dog Friendly ApartmentsLomita Pet Friendly Places
Lomita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CA
Lawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles