Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:56 PM

26147 Wallack Place

26147 Wallack Place · (951) 313-4750
Location

26147 Wallack Place, Loma Linda, CA 92354

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2824 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sprawling 2824 Square foot single family home in the heart of Loma Linda with 3 Master Bedrooms & 4 bathrooms! One of the bedrooms is downstairs and the other two are upstairs on opposite ends of the house....with their own private stairways! Features include a kitchen w/family room, formal dining room, and a separate den which could be used as a 4th bedroom! Other features included indoor laundry, a 2 car garage with direct access & a automatic door opener, and separate outdoor patio areas! Home rests on corner lot and is mostly hard-scaped so it's very low maintenance! Just minutes to the 10 freeway, Loma Linda University, and Costco!

Any questions call Edward at 951-313-4750 or MyRealtorEdward @gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26147 Wallack Place have any available units?
26147 Wallack Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loma Linda, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loma Linda Rent Report.
What amenities does 26147 Wallack Place have?
Some of 26147 Wallack Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26147 Wallack Place currently offering any rent specials?
26147 Wallack Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26147 Wallack Place pet-friendly?
No, 26147 Wallack Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loma Linda.
Does 26147 Wallack Place offer parking?
Yes, 26147 Wallack Place does offer parking.
Does 26147 Wallack Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26147 Wallack Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26147 Wallack Place have a pool?
No, 26147 Wallack Place does not have a pool.
Does 26147 Wallack Place have accessible units?
No, 26147 Wallack Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26147 Wallack Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26147 Wallack Place has units with dishwashers.
