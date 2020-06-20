26147 Wallack Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Sprawling 2824 Square foot single family home in the heart of Loma Linda with 3 Master Bedrooms & 4 bathrooms! One of the bedrooms is downstairs and the other two are upstairs on opposite ends of the house....with their own private stairways! Features include a kitchen w/family room, formal dining room, and a separate den which could be used as a 4th bedroom! Other features included indoor laundry, a 2 car garage with direct access & a automatic door opener, and separate outdoor patio areas! Home rests on corner lot and is mostly hard-scaped so it's very low maintenance! Just minutes to the 10 freeway, Loma Linda University, and Costco!



Any questions call Edward at 951-313-4750 or MyRealtorEdward @gmail.com