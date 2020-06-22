All apartments in Loma Linda
25261 Cottage Avenue

25261 Cottage Ave · (951) 259-0615
Location

25261 Cottage Ave, Loma Linda, CA 92354
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to your Cozy 1 Bed 1 Bathroom House!

Home has been recently remodeled: brand new kitchen, bathroom and beautiful tile flooring throughout. The entire interior has fresh paint and living room and bedroom have new ceiling fans. Enclosed Parking and AC for those hot summer days. Home is Pet Friendly and ready for move-in. Hurry, home will not last long, call now to schedule a viewing.

Please contact
Katia Diarte, Realtor DRE#02097661
Direct: (951)375-2444
or
Cristian Sandoval, Realtor DRE#02092288
Direct: (951)238-4510.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25261 Cottage Avenue have any available units?
25261 Cottage Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loma Linda, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loma Linda Rent Report.
What amenities does 25261 Cottage Avenue have?
Some of 25261 Cottage Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25261 Cottage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25261 Cottage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25261 Cottage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25261 Cottage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loma Linda.
Does 25261 Cottage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25261 Cottage Avenue does offer parking.
Does 25261 Cottage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25261 Cottage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25261 Cottage Avenue have a pool?
No, 25261 Cottage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25261 Cottage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25261 Cottage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25261 Cottage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25261 Cottage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
