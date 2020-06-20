11572 Nelson St

Amenities

Large Home Near VA and LLUMC - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home is near the VA and LLUMC. It features a large living room, a large formal dining room, an open kitchen with a beautiful island, and a downstairs office/work room. The property includes two bedrooms downstairs with one bathroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms, including the master bedroom and bathroom, upstairs. It features a three car garage and central heating and air. Property will be available for showings on June 1st.



(RLNE5788786)