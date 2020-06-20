All apartments in Loma Linda
Loma Linda, CA
11572 Nelson St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

11572 Nelson St

11572 Nelson Street · (909) 796-8030
Location

11572 Nelson Street, Loma Linda, CA 92354

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 11572 Nelson St · Avail. now

$3,300

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2014 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Home Near VA and LLUMC - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home is near the VA and LLUMC. It features a large living room, a large formal dining room, an open kitchen with a beautiful island, and a downstairs office/work room. The property includes two bedrooms downstairs with one bathroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms, including the master bedroom and bathroom, upstairs. It features a three car garage and central heating and air. Property will be available for showings on June 1st.

(RLNE5788786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11572 Nelson St have any available units?
11572 Nelson St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loma Linda, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loma Linda Rent Report.
Is 11572 Nelson St currently offering any rent specials?
11572 Nelson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11572 Nelson St pet-friendly?
No, 11572 Nelson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loma Linda.
Does 11572 Nelson St offer parking?
Yes, 11572 Nelson St does offer parking.
Does 11572 Nelson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11572 Nelson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11572 Nelson St have a pool?
No, 11572 Nelson St does not have a pool.
Does 11572 Nelson St have accessible units?
No, 11572 Nelson St does not have accessible units.
Does 11572 Nelson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11572 Nelson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11572 Nelson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11572 Nelson St does not have units with air conditioning.
