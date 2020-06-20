All apartments in Livermore
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

324 Misty Circle

324 Misty Circle · No Longer Available
Location

324 Misty Circle, Livermore, CA 94550
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
hot tub
bathtub
Stunning single family home located in Vineyard Crossing by KB. This two story home built in 2016 features 2048 ft of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with one bedroom and full bath located downstairs, light and bright designer kitchen with white cabinetry and black countertops, stainless appliances and beautiful wood flooring downstairs, Upstairs laundry(includes washer & dryer) Spacious Master Bedroom and Bath with walk in shower and bathtub. Entertaining backyard with covered patio w/fan and spa to relax in. Conveniently located near I-580 and Ace Train, Great Schools & Close to Historic downtown Livermore & Wineries!. Available for move in July 1,2020
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Misty Circle have any available units?
324 Misty Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Livermore, CA.
What amenities does 324 Misty Circle have?
Some of 324 Misty Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Misty Circle currently offering any rent specials?
324 Misty Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Misty Circle pet-friendly?
No, 324 Misty Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 324 Misty Circle offer parking?
No, 324 Misty Circle does not offer parking.
Does 324 Misty Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Misty Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Misty Circle have a pool?
No, 324 Misty Circle does not have a pool.
Does 324 Misty Circle have accessible units?
No, 324 Misty Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Misty Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Misty Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Misty Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Misty Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
