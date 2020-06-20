324 Misty Circle

Amenities

Stunning single family home located in Vineyard Crossing by KB. This two story home built in 2016 features 2048 ft of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with one bedroom and full bath located downstairs, light and bright designer kitchen with white cabinetry and black countertops, stainless appliances and beautiful wood flooring downstairs, Upstairs laundry(includes washer & dryer) Spacious Master Bedroom and Bath with walk in shower and bathtub. Entertaining backyard with covered patio w/fan and spa to relax in. Conveniently located near I-580 and Ace Train, Great Schools & Close to Historic downtown Livermore & Wineries!. Available for move in July 1,2020

