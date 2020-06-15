All apartments in Livermore
Find more places like 2872 Hoya Commons - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livermore, CA
/
2872 Hoya Commons - 1
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

2872 Hoya Commons - 1

2872 Hoya Common · (925) 600-1818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Livermore
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2872 Hoya Common, Livermore, CA 94551
Isabel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded Newer Livermore Home Near 580 Freeway. Available 4/1/18 - Beautiful upgraded home located in Livermore at Ivy at Montage near Las Positas College, 580 Freeway and park. This home features amazing upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, travertine tile floors, maple cabinets and many more fantastic upgrades. Massive kitchen/family room combination is great for entertaining! Easy access to 580 freeway. Dont miss this one! Available April 1st . Please contact us to schedule a viewing.

Please visit our website, www.SilverCreekPM.com to apply now. Applicants must be pre-qualified to view this property . Applicants qualification 700 credit score, verifiable income of 3 times the rental amount, and ex-landlord history.

3 Bedrooms
3 Bath
Approx. 1,684 sq. ft.
Walk in closet
2 car garage
Granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Efficient tank-less water heater
Community pool
Near 580 freeway, Las Positas college and park.
Avail. April 1st.

**Pictures may not reflect current property condition. $40.00 application fee is non-refundable**

(RLNE3931843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 have any available units?
2872 Hoya Commons - 1 has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 have?
Some of 2872 Hoya Commons - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2872 Hoya Commons - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 has a pool.
Does 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2872 Hoya Commons - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2872 Hoya Commons - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alderwood Park
277 Junction Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr
Livermore, CA 94550
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way
Livermore, CA 94550
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155
Livermore, CA 94550

Similar Pages

Livermore 1 BedroomsLivermore 2 Bedrooms
Livermore Apartments with BalconyLivermore Apartments with Parking
Livermore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northside LivermoreJensen Tract
SpringtownDowntown Livermore
Leland HeightsUlmar

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity