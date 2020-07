Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom with an office - Home for Rent. Nicely updated flooring with hardwood, plush carpeting and ceramic tile. Custom designed kitchen with granite counter tops. Home has a large family room, dining area + small office.



Rear of the home has a separate entrance/access to a 1 bedroom 1 bath unit which is currently occupied.



Please email for best response for appt. & showings



No Pets Allowed



