8045 Longdale Drive Available 11/01/19 Quaint & Spacious 3 bedoom/ 2 bath home located in Lemon Grove! - Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home with newer carpet and paint throughout. The kitchen includes and breakfast nook with window to the living room area. Perfect for entertaining on game day! New vinyl flooring with refrigerator, new dishwasher, microwave, stove, and oven. Attached dining room with new vinyl flooring and lighting as well. Living room includes newer carpet, paint, and a large picture window with sliding glass door allowing access to your extra large backyard. Huge patio with cover looks out over the expansive grass area. New blinds throughout the house. The bathtubs in both bathrooms have been refinished and include new vinyl flooring and paint as well. This home has lots of natural light from all of the large windows in every room.
Attached 2 car garage with Washer & Dryer.
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner pays for landscaping.
Rent: $2,300 per month
Security Deposit $2,300
Available November 1st, 2019
Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee for all Adults over the age of 18 yrs. old
Credit Score 700 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Verification of $5,750 per month (last 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 yrs of tax returns)
Employment Verification Required
2 Years positive Rental History Required
Gold Key Property Management
No Pets Allowed
