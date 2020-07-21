All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 8045 Longdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
8045 Longdale Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

8045 Longdale Drive

8045 Longdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8045 Longdale Drive, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8045 Longdale Drive Available 11/01/19 Quaint & Spacious 3 bedoom/ 2 bath home located in Lemon Grove! - Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home with newer carpet and paint throughout. The kitchen includes and breakfast nook with window to the living room area. Perfect for entertaining on game day! New vinyl flooring with refrigerator, new dishwasher, microwave, stove, and oven. Attached dining room with new vinyl flooring and lighting as well. Living room includes newer carpet, paint, and a large picture window with sliding glass door allowing access to your extra large backyard. Huge patio with cover looks out over the expansive grass area. New blinds throughout the house. The bathtubs in both bathrooms have been refinished and include new vinyl flooring and paint as well. This home has lots of natural light from all of the large windows in every room.

Attached 2 car garage with Washer & Dryer.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner pays for landscaping.

Rent: $2,300 per month
Security Deposit $2,300

Available November 1st, 2019

Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee for all Adults over the age of 18 yrs. old
Credit Score 700 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Verification of $5,750 per month (last 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 yrs of tax returns)
Employment Verification Required
2 Years positive Rental History Required

Please call to schedule a showing today (619) 356-1919!
Gold Key Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2908134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8045 Longdale Drive have any available units?
8045 Longdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 8045 Longdale Drive have?
Some of 8045 Longdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8045 Longdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8045 Longdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8045 Longdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8045 Longdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 8045 Longdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8045 Longdale Drive offers parking.
Does 8045 Longdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8045 Longdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8045 Longdale Drive have a pool?
No, 8045 Longdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8045 Longdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 8045 Longdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8045 Longdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8045 Longdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8045 Longdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8045 Longdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Celsius
100 Citronica Ln
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLemon Grove 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lemon Grove Apartments with ParkingLemon Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College