Lemon Grove, CA
7977 North Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

7977 North Ave

7977 North Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7977 North Ave, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty, unfurnished, second-floor apartment in a dynamic neighborhood in Lemon Grove. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and off-street parking.

Inside, the cozy unit features vinyl floors. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The cozy bedroom is great for catching up with some much-needed sleep. The bathroom has a shower stall, vanity cabinet sink and is topped by a mirror. The place has electric heating for climate control.

The exterior has a relaxing balcony. The parking lot is available from Monday to Friday, after 4:00 PM; on-street space is available before 4:00 PM; open parking (weekends). Strictly no pets are allowed on the property.

Water, trash, sewage, gas, and electric utilities are included in the rent.

The propertys Walkscore is 88/100. This unit is Very Walkable and close to the parks!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Kunkel Park, Firemen Park, Highwood Park, and Lemon Grove Park.

Bus lines:
936 Spring Valley SDSU - 0.1 mile
856 SDSU - Cuyamaca College - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5479266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7977 North Ave have any available units?
7977 North Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7977 North Ave have?
Some of 7977 North Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7977 North Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7977 North Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7977 North Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7977 North Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 7977 North Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7977 North Ave offers parking.
Does 7977 North Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7977 North Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7977 North Ave have a pool?
No, 7977 North Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7977 North Ave have accessible units?
No, 7977 North Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7977 North Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7977 North Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7977 North Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7977 North Ave has units with air conditioning.
