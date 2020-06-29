7977 North Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal parking air conditioning

Pretty, unfurnished, second-floor apartment in a dynamic neighborhood in Lemon Grove. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and off-street parking.



Inside, the cozy unit features vinyl floors. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The cozy bedroom is great for catching up with some much-needed sleep. The bathroom has a shower stall, vanity cabinet sink and is topped by a mirror. The place has electric heating for climate control.



The exterior has a relaxing balcony. The parking lot is available from Monday to Friday, after 4:00 PM; on-street space is available before 4:00 PM; open parking (weekends). Strictly no pets are allowed on the property.



Water, trash, sewage, gas, and electric utilities are included in the rent.



The propertys Walkscore is 88/100. This unit is Very Walkable and close to the parks!



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Kunkel Park, Firemen Park, Highwood Park, and Lemon Grove Park.



Bus lines:

936 Spring Valley SDSU - 0.1 mile

856 SDSU - Cuyamaca College - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



