Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking microwave

New construction home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Long driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Large yard. Walking distance to stores, trolley, public library, schools and downtown Lemon Grove. Washer/dryer hookups available. 1st month, and security deposit, credit report due at move-in. Max of two pets under 20 lbs with additional security deposit. 12 months min lease.SECTION 8 OKAY.