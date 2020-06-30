7858 Nichals St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Coming early October, this 3br 1ba home has a lot to offer! With well kept hardwood floors throughout, its sure to impress. For your comfort the home comes with central heat & AC, ceiling fans in every room and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features tile floors, lots of cabinet space and all appliances included (Refrigerator, Gas stove/oven, Microwave, Dishwasher). Parking will be a breeze with the driveway, 1 car garage and extra parking off to the side of the house. In the back youll find a spacious fenced yard (plenty of room for pets!) with a cozy covered patio and your very own hot tub with service included! Need extra storage? No problem! The home boasts an attic and a full sized basement (200sqft approx.)! This home will be vacant in early October, please do not disturb the current occupant.