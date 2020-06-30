All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 7858 Nichals St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
7858 Nichals St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

7858 Nichals St

7858 Nichals Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7858 Nichals Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Coming early October, this 3br 1ba home has a lot to offer! With well kept hardwood floors throughout, its sure to impress. For your comfort the home comes with central heat & AC, ceiling fans in every room and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features tile floors, lots of cabinet space and all appliances included (Refrigerator, Gas stove/oven, Microwave, Dishwasher). Parking will be a breeze with the driveway, 1 car garage and extra parking off to the side of the house. In the back youll find a spacious fenced yard (plenty of room for pets!) with a cozy covered patio and your very own hot tub with service included! Need extra storage? No problem! The home boasts an attic and a full sized basement (200sqft approx.)! This home will be vacant in early October, please do not disturb the current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7858 Nichals St have any available units?
7858 Nichals St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7858 Nichals St have?
Some of 7858 Nichals St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7858 Nichals St currently offering any rent specials?
7858 Nichals St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7858 Nichals St pet-friendly?
No, 7858 Nichals St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 7858 Nichals St offer parking?
Yes, 7858 Nichals St offers parking.
Does 7858 Nichals St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7858 Nichals St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7858 Nichals St have a pool?
No, 7858 Nichals St does not have a pool.
Does 7858 Nichals St have accessible units?
No, 7858 Nichals St does not have accessible units.
Does 7858 Nichals St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7858 Nichals St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7858 Nichals St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7858 Nichals St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 Bedrooms
Lemon Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLemon Grove Apartments with Gym
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College