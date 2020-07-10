7785 Mount Vernon Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home features hardwood floors and a large 2-car garage. This home is shaped like a horseshoe with a nice courtyard patio in the fenced in yard. The living room has a fireplace and french doors that lead out to the covered patio. The kitchen has a lot of cupboard space and windows., The dining room has french doors that lead out to the covered patio. Both bedrooms are large and separated by the bathroom.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.