All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 7785 Mount Vernon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
7785 Mount Vernon Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM

7785 Mount Vernon Street

7785 Mount Vernon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7785 Mount Vernon Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home features hardwood floors and a large 2-car garage. This home is shaped like a horseshoe with a nice courtyard patio in the fenced in yard. The living room has a fireplace and french doors that lead out to the covered patio. The kitchen has a lot of cupboard space and windows., The dining room has french doors that lead out to the covered patio. Both bedrooms are large and separated by the bathroom.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7785 Mount Vernon Street have any available units?
7785 Mount Vernon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7785 Mount Vernon Street have?
Some of 7785 Mount Vernon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7785 Mount Vernon Street currently offering any rent specials?
7785 Mount Vernon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7785 Mount Vernon Street pet-friendly?
No, 7785 Mount Vernon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 7785 Mount Vernon Street offer parking?
Yes, 7785 Mount Vernon Street offers parking.
Does 7785 Mount Vernon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7785 Mount Vernon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7785 Mount Vernon Street have a pool?
No, 7785 Mount Vernon Street does not have a pool.
Does 7785 Mount Vernon Street have accessible units?
No, 7785 Mount Vernon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7785 Mount Vernon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7785 Mount Vernon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7785 Mount Vernon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7785 Mount Vernon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Celsius
100 Citronica Ln
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 Bedrooms
Lemon Grove Apartments with ParkingLemon Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College