7710 Alton Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Bright & Airy 2BR/1BA with Fenced Yard - Property Id: 113183



Bright & airy in quiet setting with sliding glass doors that open into a large fenced yard. Room for a vegetable garden and approved pets. Lots of windows and light, laundry hookups, completely remodeled. Upgraded bathroom & kitchen, tons of kitchen storage space with soft-close drawers, lazy Susan, stainless steel appliances, double-door refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, dishwasher. Laminate floors, off-street carport parking. One mile to Sprouts, Home Depot and public schools. Quiet, small pet (upon approval) with $200 pet deposit. Trash, water, sewer and common area landscape maintenance included in rent.



Shown by appointment only.



If interested please send a message in "Contact the Landlord" for availability to receive a questionnaire. You'll be contacted for a showing.



Please don't click "Apply" until invited to do so or there's a $45 app fee



To Qualify: Good background check, credit score and gross income of 2.5x rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113183

Property Id 113183



(RLNE5893297)