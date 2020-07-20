All apartments in Lemon Grove
7710 Alton Dr.

7710 Alton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7710 Alton Drive, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Bright & Airy 2BR/1BA with Fenced Yard - Property Id: 113183

Bright & airy in quiet setting with sliding glass doors that open into a large fenced yard. Room for a vegetable garden and approved pets. Lots of windows and light, laundry hookups, completely remodeled. Upgraded bathroom & kitchen, tons of kitchen storage space with soft-close drawers, lazy Susan, stainless steel appliances, double-door refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, dishwasher. Laminate floors, off-street carport parking. One mile to Sprouts, Home Depot and public schools. Quiet, small pet (upon approval) with $200 pet deposit. Trash, water, sewer and common area landscape maintenance included in rent.

Shown by appointment only.

If interested please send a message in "Contact the Landlord" for availability to receive a questionnaire. You'll be contacted for a showing.

Please don't click "Apply" until invited to do so or there's a $45 app fee

To Qualify: Good background check, credit score and gross income of 2.5x rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113183
Property Id 113183

(RLNE5893297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 Alton Dr. have any available units?
7710 Alton Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7710 Alton Dr. have?
Some of 7710 Alton Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 Alton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7710 Alton Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 Alton Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7710 Alton Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7710 Alton Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7710 Alton Dr. offers parking.
Does 7710 Alton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 Alton Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 Alton Dr. have a pool?
No, 7710 Alton Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7710 Alton Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7710 Alton Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 Alton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7710 Alton Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7710 Alton Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7710 Alton Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
