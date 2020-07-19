7479 Mount Vernon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking putting green garage

Split Level 5 Bedroom home with detached garage and putting green! - Don't miss out on this unique home with a fantastic location close to the 94 and 125 freeways!



Private drive gate with plenty of parking plus a detached 2-car garage. The welcoming porch invites you into the upper level with a spacious living room, dining room and open kitchen.



The basement has been converted into usable living area, making 4 bedrooms downstairs and one bedroom on the main level. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet upstairs, and wood-look laminate downstairs.



Tenant pays all utilities: SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, & Cable

Refrigerator included without warranty

Washer and Dryer Hookups

No Pets Preferred



Please drive by the home before requesting a showing!

(760)736-3600



(RLNE4584860)