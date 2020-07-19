All apartments in Lemon Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7479 Mount Vernon St

7479 Mount Vernon Street · No Longer Available
Location

7479 Mount Vernon Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
Split Level 5 Bedroom home with detached garage and putting green! - Don't miss out on this unique home with a fantastic location close to the 94 and 125 freeways!

Private drive gate with plenty of parking plus a detached 2-car garage. The welcoming porch invites you into the upper level with a spacious living room, dining room and open kitchen.

The basement has been converted into usable living area, making 4 bedrooms downstairs and one bedroom on the main level. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet upstairs, and wood-look laminate downstairs.

Tenant pays all utilities: SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, & Cable
Refrigerator included without warranty
Washer and Dryer Hookups
No Pets Preferred

Please drive by the home before requesting a showing!
(760)736-3600

(RLNE4584860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7479 Mount Vernon St have any available units?
7479 Mount Vernon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7479 Mount Vernon St have?
Some of 7479 Mount Vernon St's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7479 Mount Vernon St currently offering any rent specials?
7479 Mount Vernon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7479 Mount Vernon St pet-friendly?
No, 7479 Mount Vernon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 7479 Mount Vernon St offer parking?
Yes, 7479 Mount Vernon St offers parking.
Does 7479 Mount Vernon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7479 Mount Vernon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7479 Mount Vernon St have a pool?
No, 7479 Mount Vernon St does not have a pool.
Does 7479 Mount Vernon St have accessible units?
No, 7479 Mount Vernon St does not have accessible units.
Does 7479 Mount Vernon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7479 Mount Vernon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7479 Mount Vernon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7479 Mount Vernon St does not have units with air conditioning.
