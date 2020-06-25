7266 Castle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LIGHT & BRIGHT! 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN LEMON GROVE! - DON'T MISS THIS GREAT LEMON GROVE 3 BEDROOM HOUSE! This single family detached home is ready for you! Floor plan features a formal living room with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, as well as a large family room open to the kitchen. 3 good sized bedrooms including a huge master suite with a big closet on the 2nd floor. Perfectly sized, easy to maintain backyard. Other features include a converted 2 car garage, perfect for a home gym or recreation room, central forced A/C and convenient laundry room located on the first floor with washer/dryer hookups. Fridge not included. Easy commuting on the 94 freeway. Come take a look! Call us for a showing appointment 619-746-6547.



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



