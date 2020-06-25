All apartments in Lemon Grove
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

7266 Castle Court

7266 Castle Court · No Longer Available
Location

7266 Castle Court, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIGHT & BRIGHT! 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN LEMON GROVE! - DON'T MISS THIS GREAT LEMON GROVE 3 BEDROOM HOUSE! This single family detached home is ready for you! Floor plan features a formal living room with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, as well as a large family room open to the kitchen. 3 good sized bedrooms including a huge master suite with a big closet on the 2nd floor. Perfectly sized, easy to maintain backyard. Other features include a converted 2 car garage, perfect for a home gym or recreation room, central forced A/C and convenient laundry room located on the first floor with washer/dryer hookups. Fridge not included. Easy commuting on the 94 freeway. Come take a look! Call us for a showing appointment 619-746-6547.

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4017101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7266 Castle Court have any available units?
7266 Castle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7266 Castle Court have?
Some of 7266 Castle Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7266 Castle Court currently offering any rent specials?
7266 Castle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7266 Castle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7266 Castle Court is pet friendly.
Does 7266 Castle Court offer parking?
Yes, 7266 Castle Court offers parking.
Does 7266 Castle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7266 Castle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7266 Castle Court have a pool?
No, 7266 Castle Court does not have a pool.
Does 7266 Castle Court have accessible units?
No, 7266 Castle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7266 Castle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7266 Castle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7266 Castle Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7266 Castle Court has units with air conditioning.
