Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:56 PM

7241 Balkis Lane

Location

7241 Balkis Lane, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Private Entrance Studio Flat Upgrades. $1075 Per Month Rent plus base utility charge of $75 due 1st of each month. $75 covers water, trash and base usage of electricity/gas prorated and accessed per quarter usage.
STUDIO single room occupancy with available kitchen/burner/refrig unit.
Maximum 2 occupants. Not infant or toddler friendly.
3/4 Bath - pedestal sink, toilet and shower/air vent.
Studio Unit 41A faces southwest and is at street level; attached rear unit of Duplex.
Has private patio and assigned tandem parking.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7241-balkis-ln-lemon-grove-ca-91945-usa-unit-7241a/72655367-a7d5-4e6c-98b5-64a4d0ba1c0b Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5356538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7241 Balkis Lane have any available units?
7241 Balkis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7241 Balkis Lane have?
Some of 7241 Balkis Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7241 Balkis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7241 Balkis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7241 Balkis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7241 Balkis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 7241 Balkis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7241 Balkis Lane offers parking.
Does 7241 Balkis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7241 Balkis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7241 Balkis Lane have a pool?
No, 7241 Balkis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7241 Balkis Lane have accessible units?
No, 7241 Balkis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7241 Balkis Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7241 Balkis Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7241 Balkis Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7241 Balkis Lane has units with air conditioning.
