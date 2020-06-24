7241 Balkis Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Private Entrance Studio Flat Upgrades. $1075 Per Month Rent plus base utility charge of $75 due 1st of each month. $75 covers water, trash and base usage of electricity/gas prorated and accessed per quarter usage.

STUDIO single room occupancy with available kitchen/burner/refrig unit.

Maximum 2 occupants. Not infant or toddler friendly.

3/4 Bath - pedestal sink, toilet and shower/air vent.

Studio Unit 41A faces southwest and is at street level; attached rear unit of Duplex.

Has private patio and assigned tandem parking.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7241-balkis-ln-lemon-grove-ca-91945-usa-unit-7241a/72655367-a7d5-4e6c-98b5-64a4d0ba1c0b Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



