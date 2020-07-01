3625 Grove St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool hot tub

This resort-like living condo offers 2 spacious bedroom with walk-in closets, 2 full bath, vaulted ceilings, central A/C, hardwood laminated flooring. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Private balcony with large storage closet. 2 assigned parking spaces. Village walk is a gated and quiet community offering pool and spa, playground, workout facility. Very convenient location close to the freeway, trolley and shopping center. Available for immediate move in!