All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 3625 Grove St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
3625 Grove St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:52 AM

3625 Grove St

3625 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3625 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
This resort-like living condo offers 2 spacious bedroom with walk-in closets, 2 full bath, vaulted ceilings, central A/C, hardwood laminated flooring. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Private balcony with large storage closet. 2 assigned parking spaces. Village walk is a gated and quiet community offering pool and spa, playground, workout facility. Very convenient location close to the freeway, trolley and shopping center. Available for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Grove St have any available units?
3625 Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 3625 Grove St have?
Some of 3625 Grove St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Grove St pet-friendly?
No, 3625 Grove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 3625 Grove St offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Grove St offers parking.
Does 3625 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Grove St have a pool?
Yes, 3625 Grove St has a pool.
Does 3625 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 3625 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 Grove St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 Grove St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3625 Grove St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Celsius
100 Citronica Ln
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 Bedrooms
Lemon Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLemon Grove Apartments with Gym
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College