Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:40 PM

3156 Massachusetts Avenue

3156 Massachusetts Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1791618
Location

3156 Massachusetts Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious and upgraded two story townhouse in Lemon Grove features stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring, and a bonus room off of the kitchen! This unit also has washer and dryer hookups and a two car attached garage. Step outside into your own private yard which is one of the biggest yards in this small and quiet community. This townhome is close to multiple shopping centers and schools. Small pets under 30lbs will be considered and water and trash is included!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 6/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3156 Massachusetts Avenue have any available units?
3156 Massachusetts Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3156 Massachusetts Avenue have?
Some of 3156 Massachusetts Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3156 Massachusetts Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3156 Massachusetts Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3156 Massachusetts Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3156 Massachusetts Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3156 Massachusetts Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3156 Massachusetts Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3156 Massachusetts Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3156 Massachusetts Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3156 Massachusetts Avenue have a pool?
No, 3156 Massachusetts Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3156 Massachusetts Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3156 Massachusetts Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3156 Massachusetts Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3156 Massachusetts Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3156 Massachusetts Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3156 Massachusetts Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
