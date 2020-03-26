3156 Massachusetts Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious and upgraded two story townhouse in Lemon Grove features stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring, and a bonus room off of the kitchen! This unit also has washer and dryer hookups and a two car attached garage. Step outside into your own private yard which is one of the biggest yards in this small and quiet community. This townhome is close to multiple shopping centers and schools. Small pets under 30lbs will be considered and water and trash is included!



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 6/5/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

