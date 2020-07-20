3077 Corona St.

Amenities

2Br-1Ba Single Story Duplex in Lemon Grove - Single story duplex located in Lemon Grove. Within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.



This duplex has hardwood, tile and carpet flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal. The duplex is heated by a wall heater, with plenty of windows for cross breeze.



Provided in unit is the washer and dryer, there is a fenced backyard with a patio. Tenant is responsible for maintaining the yard upkeep. 1-car garage and additional street parking available.



Rental insurance required upon move in. The water, trash and sewer are included. Small pet okay on approval with an additional deposit required. Sorry this is a non-smoking property



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



