All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 3077 Corona St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
3077 Corona St.
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

3077 Corona St.

3077 Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3077 Corona Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2Br-1Ba Single Story Duplex in Lemon Grove - Single story duplex located in Lemon Grove. Within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.

This duplex has hardwood, tile and carpet flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal. The duplex is heated by a wall heater, with plenty of windows for cross breeze.

Provided in unit is the washer and dryer, there is a fenced backyard with a patio. Tenant is responsible for maintaining the yard upkeep. 1-car garage and additional street parking available.

Rental insurance required upon move in. The water, trash and sewer are included. Small pet okay on approval with an additional deposit required. Sorry this is a non-smoking property

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4947181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 Corona St. have any available units?
3077 Corona St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 3077 Corona St. have?
Some of 3077 Corona St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3077 Corona St. currently offering any rent specials?
3077 Corona St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 Corona St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3077 Corona St. is pet friendly.
Does 3077 Corona St. offer parking?
Yes, 3077 Corona St. offers parking.
Does 3077 Corona St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3077 Corona St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 Corona St. have a pool?
No, 3077 Corona St. does not have a pool.
Does 3077 Corona St. have accessible units?
No, 3077 Corona St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 Corona St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3077 Corona St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3077 Corona St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3077 Corona St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Celsius
100 Citronica Ln
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLemon Grove 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lemon Grove Apartments with ParkingLemon Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College