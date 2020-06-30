All apartments in Lemon Grove
Lemon Grove, CA
2725 Buena Vista Ave
2725 Buena Vista Ave

Location

2725 Buena Vista Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2725 Buena Vista Ave Available 12/01/19 Awesome Upgraded Lemon Grove 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Available December 1st - Exquisite 1570 Sq. Ft. 4Bed/2.5Bath Home For Rent In Lemon Grove. Large Bed Room on Lower Level With Rock Fireplace And Open Beamed Ceiling. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout. New Huge Rear Patio Slab As Well As Deck/Stairs In The Huge Back Yard With Views. Upgraded Electrical. Recent Water Heater. Central Air. Ceiling Fans Throughout the home. Washer/Dryer, New Appliances, And One Car Garage That Can Double As Additional Workspace. Walking Distance to Schools.

(RLNE5256252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Buena Vista Ave have any available units?
2725 Buena Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 2725 Buena Vista Ave have?
Some of 2725 Buena Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Buena Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Buena Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Buena Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Buena Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 2725 Buena Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Buena Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 2725 Buena Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 Buena Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Buena Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 2725 Buena Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Buena Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 2725 Buena Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Buena Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Buena Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Buena Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2725 Buena Vista Ave has units with air conditioning.

