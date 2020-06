Amenities

w/d hookup parking fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Fantastic and refurbished throughout. A 4 bedroom 2 bath detached house with new tile flooring, beautiful kitchen with georgous cabinets and countertops, refrigerator and gas stove. Both bathrooms are wonderful makeovers. Washer/dryer hook-ups. 3 parking spaces in the front of the house. Great spacious detached storage shed in the exclusive use back yard. See the pictures, but to really appreciate the property you have to see it yourself.