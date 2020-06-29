All apartments in Lemon Grove
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM

2480 Hardy Drive

2480 Hardy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2480 Hardy Drive, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open house Feb 29th from 12-12:30pm.

Open concept kitchen that has a large island perfect for bar stool seating. The living room is large and bright with many windows and lovely laminate flooring. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and gorgeous granite countertops. Each of the 4 bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space. One bathroom has also been updated with new vanity, quartz countertop, and beautiful tile flooring. There is also plenty of storage in the home and also in the oversized two car garage. The front yard offers great curb appeal and the backyard is sizable with a large balcony from the house. There is also central air conditioning for the warm summer days. You'll love living in this beautiful home. Hurry, this won't last.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call or text our office at 619-832-0172. Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee.Tenant pays all utilities.

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2480 Hardy Drive have any available units?
2480 Hardy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 2480 Hardy Drive have?
Some of 2480 Hardy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2480 Hardy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2480 Hardy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2480 Hardy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2480 Hardy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2480 Hardy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2480 Hardy Drive offers parking.
Does 2480 Hardy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2480 Hardy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2480 Hardy Drive have a pool?
No, 2480 Hardy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2480 Hardy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2480 Hardy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2480 Hardy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2480 Hardy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2480 Hardy Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2480 Hardy Drive has units with air conditioning.

