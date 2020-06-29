2480 Hardy Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Open house Feb 29th from 12-12:30pm.



Open concept kitchen that has a large island perfect for bar stool seating. The living room is large and bright with many windows and lovely laminate flooring. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and gorgeous granite countertops. Each of the 4 bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space. One bathroom has also been updated with new vanity, quartz countertop, and beautiful tile flooring. There is also plenty of storage in the home and also in the oversized two car garage. The front yard offers great curb appeal and the backyard is sizable with a large balcony from the house. There is also central air conditioning for the warm summer days. You'll love living in this beautiful home. Hurry, this won't last.



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call or text our office at 619-832-0172. Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee.Tenant pays all utilities.



Cabrillo Properties

DRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.