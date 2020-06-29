2480 Hardy Drive

Amenities
Open house Feb 29th from 12-12:30pm.
Open concept kitchen that has a large island perfect for bar stool seating. The living room is large and bright with many windows and lovely laminate flooring. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and gorgeous granite countertops. Each of the 4 bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space. One bathroom has also been updated with new vanity, quartz countertop, and beautiful tile flooring. There is also plenty of storage in the home and also in the oversized two car garage. The front yard offers great curb appeal and the backyard is sizable with a large balcony from the house. There is also central air conditioning for the warm summer days. You'll love living in this beautiful home. Hurry, this won't last.
Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call or text our office at 619-832-0172. Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee.Tenant pays all utilities.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
