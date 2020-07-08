All apartments in Lemon Grove
1930 Primera Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1930 Primera Street

1930 Primera Street · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Primera Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1930 Primera Street Available 06/22/20 Modern Chic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home A Must See!!! - This Modern style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on a quiet street just off Massachusetts Ave in Lemon Grove. The house has recently been remodeled with new flooring throughout, new appliances, washer and dryer, new landscaping, newly renovated just about everything...

The property is pet friendly with breed restrictions. Each pet demands a $700 deposit per pet. Also to be eligible for this property you must make at least 2 1/2 times the market rent, have good standing credit, and NO evictions.

Please do not disturb current occupants.

Call Tyson to schedule your personal tour by appointment at (619) 847-4178

(RLNE3462059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Primera Street have any available units?
1930 Primera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
Is 1930 Primera Street currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Primera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Primera Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 Primera Street is pet friendly.
Does 1930 Primera Street offer parking?
No, 1930 Primera Street does not offer parking.
Does 1930 Primera Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 Primera Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Primera Street have a pool?
No, 1930 Primera Street does not have a pool.
Does 1930 Primera Street have accessible units?
No, 1930 Primera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Primera Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 Primera Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 Primera Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 Primera Street does not have units with air conditioning.

