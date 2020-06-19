All apartments in Lemon Grove
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

1665 La Corta Street

1665 La Corta Street · (619) 825-2337
Location

1665 La Corta Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1665 La Corta Street · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom located in the Lemon Grove area. With 2 car garage! - As you enter this home, you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors in the entry and hallway and brand new plush carpets in the living room and bedrooms. The living room includes a stone fireplace that you can cozy up to, large picture windows that let in plenty of natural light and also has a wall AC that will keep you cool all year long!
To your left is the dining area that is open to the large luxury kitchen. Also is access to the very large back patio and backyard.

The kitchen boasts granite countertops with vintage wood cabinets and all appliances including a gas range, microwave, side-by-side door fridge, and dishwasher. As an additional plus this home offers a full washer/dryer in its own closet located in the kitchen.

Down the hall is tons of storage closets and to your first right is the first bathroom that has a large vanity, tiled flooring, and a large bath you can relax in. The bedrooms feature carpet and spacious closets. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a stand-alone shower!

Renters Insurance required!

(RLNE2286083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1665 La Corta Street have any available units?
1665 La Corta Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1665 La Corta Street have?
Some of 1665 La Corta Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1665 La Corta Street currently offering any rent specials?
1665 La Corta Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 La Corta Street pet-friendly?
No, 1665 La Corta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 1665 La Corta Street offer parking?
Yes, 1665 La Corta Street does offer parking.
Does 1665 La Corta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1665 La Corta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 La Corta Street have a pool?
No, 1665 La Corta Street does not have a pool.
Does 1665 La Corta Street have accessible units?
No, 1665 La Corta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 La Corta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1665 La Corta Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1665 La Corta Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1665 La Corta Street has units with air conditioning.
