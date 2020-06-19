1665 La Corta Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 bedroom located in the Lemon Grove area. With 2 car garage! - As you enter this home, you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors in the entry and hallway and brand new plush carpets in the living room and bedrooms. The living room includes a stone fireplace that you can cozy up to, large picture windows that let in plenty of natural light and also has a wall AC that will keep you cool all year long!

To your left is the dining area that is open to the large luxury kitchen. Also is access to the very large back patio and backyard.



The kitchen boasts granite countertops with vintage wood cabinets and all appliances including a gas range, microwave, side-by-side door fridge, and dishwasher. As an additional plus this home offers a full washer/dryer in its own closet located in the kitchen.



Down the hall is tons of storage closets and to your first right is the first bathroom that has a large vanity, tiled flooring, and a large bath you can relax in. The bedrooms feature carpet and spacious closets. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a stand-alone shower!



Renters Insurance required!



