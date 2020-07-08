Amenities

4708 W 162nd St Available 06/01/20 Quality Home with Ample Parking, Laundry, & Yard - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/a4AKIpRN8Ks



Location, Location, Location - 3bd 1ba back house of a duplex in a nice residential neighborhood, hardwood and tile floor, newly remodeled bathroom, fully equipped with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, small private backyard, 2 car garage plus ample onsite and street parking. Copper Plumbing, Central Location. Pet friendly.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Equal Opportunity Housing

