Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4708 W 162nd St

4708 West 162nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4708 West 162nd Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4708 W 162nd St Available 06/01/20 Quality Home with Ample Parking, Laundry, & Yard - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/a4AKIpRN8Ks

Location, Location, Location - 3bd 1ba back house of a duplex in a nice residential neighborhood, hardwood and tile floor, newly remodeled bathroom, fully equipped with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, small private backyard, 2 car garage plus ample onsite and street parking. Copper Plumbing, Central Location. Pet friendly.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Equal Opportunity Housing
* Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Easy to show with short notice.

(RLNE2409210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 W 162nd St have any available units?
4708 W 162nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4708 W 162nd St have?
Some of 4708 W 162nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 W 162nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4708 W 162nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 W 162nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4708 W 162nd St is pet friendly.
Does 4708 W 162nd St offer parking?
Yes, 4708 W 162nd St offers parking.
Does 4708 W 162nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4708 W 162nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 W 162nd St have a pool?
No, 4708 W 162nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4708 W 162nd St have accessible units?
No, 4708 W 162nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 W 162nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 W 162nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 W 162nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 W 162nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

