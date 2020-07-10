4225 W 169th Street

Amenities
Move right in... 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath detached home nestled in the back of a large lot. Home has a front yard, private courtyard and two assigned private garage spaces with additional parking. This light, freshly painted home features a large master bedroom and two additional bedrooms. Bathroom is completely remolded with fresh paint and new tile. The updated kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting & custom cabinets. Appliances included are stove, overhead microwave and dishwasher. Wood laminate throughout the home. Located conveniently in the kitchen are a washer and dryer. Dining area opens to the side yard–great for entertaining. Generous outdoor space including access to one garage space with private entrance.