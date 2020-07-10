All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4225 W 169th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4225 W 169th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

4225 W 169th Street

4225 169th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4225 169th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Move right in... 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath detached home nestled in the back of a large lot. Home has a front yard, private courtyard and two assigned private garage spaces with additional parking. This light, freshly painted home features a large master bedroom and two additional bedrooms. Bathroom is completely remolded with fresh paint and new tile. The updated kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting & custom cabinets. Appliances included are stove, overhead microwave and dishwasher. Wood laminate throughout the home. Located conveniently in the kitchen are a washer and dryer. Dining area opens to the side yard–great for entertaining. Generous outdoor space including access to one garage space with private entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 W 169th Street have any available units?
4225 W 169th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4225 W 169th Street have?
Some of 4225 W 169th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 W 169th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4225 W 169th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 W 169th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4225 W 169th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4225 W 169th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4225 W 169th Street offers parking.
Does 4225 W 169th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4225 W 169th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 W 169th Street have a pool?
No, 4225 W 169th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4225 W 169th Street have accessible units?
No, 4225 W 169th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 W 169th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4225 W 169th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4225 W 169th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4225 W 169th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260
Larch Townhomes
14600 Larch Avenue
Lawndale, CA 90260

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with ParkingLawndale Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles