Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242

15242 Eastwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15242 Eastwood Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
1/2 MONTH FREE RENT TO BE APPLIED TO YOUR 1ST MONTHS RENT UPON APPROVED APPLICATION!!!!
BRAND NEW Construction/Remodel. Let the pictures do the talking! Walking distance to William Anderson Elementary and Will Rogers Middle School. Close to the high schools, El Camino, 405 Freeway. Everything you want from an open, well lit layout Great Room! Beautiful kitchen with a massive island flowing nicely to living area and large front yard porch. Great for entertaining. Fenced in front yard. Owner takes care of landscaping. Walk-in closet, barn door, dual vanity in master bed/bath. Ceiling fans in every room. Stackable washer/dryer hookups in unit.

****No Pets****

For more information on the application process please call Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123. This is a self showing property, you can register via our website at Harborpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 have any available units?
15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 have?
Some of 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 currently offering any rent specials?
15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 pet-friendly?
No, 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 offer parking?
No, 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 does not offer parking.
Does 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 have a pool?
No, 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 does not have a pool.
Does 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 have accessible units?
No, 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 does not have accessible units.
Does 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242 does not have units with air conditioning.

