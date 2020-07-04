15242-15244 1/2 Eastwood Avenue - 15242

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

1/2 MONTH FREE RENT TO BE APPLIED TO YOUR 1ST MONTHS RENT UPON APPROVED APPLICATION!!!!

BRAND NEW Construction/Remodel. Let the pictures do the talking! Walking distance to William Anderson Elementary and Will Rogers Middle School. Close to the high schools, El Camino, 405 Freeway. Everything you want from an open, well lit layout Great Room! Beautiful kitchen with a massive island flowing nicely to living area and large front yard porch. Great for entertaining. Fenced in front yard. Owner takes care of landscaping. Walk-in closet, barn door, dual vanity in master bed/bath. Ceiling fans in every room. Stackable washer/dryer hookups in unit.



****No Pets****



For more information on the application process please call Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123. This is a self showing property, you can register via our website at Harborpm.com.